SHOCKING! Twinkle Khanna receives fake emails from HDFC bank but tries her best to salvage the situation

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna is known for her savage replies. Recently the actress took to her social media handle where she posted the screenshots of the fake emails that she received from the bank. She also gave the savage reply to the bank for calling her container candle.

Taking to her social media handle, Twinkle Khanna shared a post where she took screenshots of all the emails that she has received from HDFC Bank. She captioned the post as Hdfc is clearly having a bad day. These are all the notifications I have received today as account activation details. I thought Twinkle was bad enough but imagine being addressed as ‘container candle’.

Soon the post went viral on the internet and her fans started commenting on it. A user wrote this is a spam mail! Stay the hell away don't click on the link. Another user took to her post and commented you’re too damn good with your captions @twinklerkhanna. One another fan wrote They did it purposely to see ur comeback. While one fan took to her post and wrote, They have enough “budget” for the emails this year.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna is well known for her writing skills. The actor has written novels like Mrs. Funnybones, Pyjamas are forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her novel Mrs. Funnybones is one of the best seller novels. She has also co-produced films like Pad Man, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Patiala House to name a few.

