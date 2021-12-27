INTERESTING: Twinkle Khanna reveals that an astrologer predicted that she would get married to Akshay Kumar!

MUMBAI: Twinkle has written three books so far: Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She is also a columnist. Twinkle often also shares her thoughts on Instagram.

Akshay and Twinkle married in 2001. The couple has two children – a son named Aarav, who is currently pursuing higher studies in the UK, and a daughter named Nitara. (Also Read: MUST-READ: 10 Badass Bollywood Beauties Who Also Run Successful Business!)

Interviewing Jackie for Tweak India, Twinkle asked Jackie about his father, an astrologer, when she revealed that Rajesh, too, had an astrologer who predicted her wedding. “I don't believe in (astrology) but my dad used to tell me things... He was not an astrologer, he had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' The full name. 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him,” she recalled.

“After many years (Rajesh) came with that astrologer home for coffee and I don't really ask people these things. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…” she added.

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Oh Damn! Shah Rukh to Shahid: Extravagant and very EXPENSIVE homes of Bollywood stars!)

CREDIT: HT