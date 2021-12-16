SHOCKING! Unseen pictures of Anushka and Virat’s anniversary get Leaked

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 11. Now, an unseen photo from the couple's anniversary celebrations has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Virat holds Anushka for the group picture. Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli with his wife Chetna Kohli were present. Anushka’s parents and brother Karnesh Ssharma were also present in the picture.

On their wedding anniversary, both Anushka and Virat shared pictures of them on their social media platforms. Well Virat on one of their picture wrote, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also shared many pictures of them. In one of the pictures she wrote, There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen producing films like Mai and Qala. Virat Kohli and the team leave for Johannesburg for a tour with South Africa.

