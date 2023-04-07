Shocking! Urmila Matondkar tweets how award shows ignored her role in the film 'Satya'

Satya completed 25 years since its release on July 3. The path-breaking film by Ram Gopal Varma starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah and JD Chakravarthy in pivotal roles.
URMILA MATONDKAR

MUMBAI:  Satya completed 25 years since its release on July 3. The path-breaking film by Ram Gopal Varma starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah and JD Chakravarthy in pivotal roles. In a new tweet, Urmila, who played the role of Vidya in the film, shared stills of her character and said how she was snubbed at award ceremonies that year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Urmila took a dig at award ceremonies and said how she played a part in Satya, which was extremely opposite to the glamorous roles in her career and still got snubbed at award ceremonies. She tweeted, "25 years of Satya and of playing simple naive chawl (a type of residential building) girl Vidya at the peak of an scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with ‘acting’… so no awards and not even nominations. So sit down and don’t talk to me about favouritism and nepotism... just saying."

Satya was released in 1998 and won several awards that year, especially for Manoj Bajpayee and the craft team. It won six Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) for both Manoj Bajpayee and Shefali Shah, Best Background Score for Sandeep Chowta, Best Editing – Apurva Asrani and Bhanodaya and Best Sound Design for H. Sridhar.

It also won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Manoj Bajpayee's performance as Bhiku Mhatre. In that year Kajol won majority of the Best Actress awards in various award ceremonies for her performances in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dushman.

Urmila joined the Indian National Congress in March 2019, and contested for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. After losing the election, later in the same year, Urmila went on to resign from Congress citing ‘internal politics.’ In December 2020, she joined Shiv Sena.

In 2020, there also emerged a war of words between Urmila and actor Kangana Ranaut. In an interview, Urmila had asked Kangana to introspect about the drug culture in her home state of Himachal Pradesh before levelling allegations against Bollywood. 

Kangana hit back saying it wouldn’t be very difficult for her to get a ticket to contest in politics if she so wished, and tweeted, “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?” Urmila was last seen in the 2018 film Blackmail.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

