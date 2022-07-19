Shocking! Vaani Kapoor and the makers are getting trolled for the teaser of the song Kaale Naina; netizens say ‘Shayad is gane ke vajah se movie Chal Jaaye’

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Actress Vaani Kapoor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Shamshera which also has Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Datt in the leading role.

No doubt the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer of the movie was out. And now she is once again grabbing the attention of the fans for the teaser of the song titled Kaale Naina.

No doubt this small teaser and the glimpses of the song are already getting some amazing responses from the fans all over social media. Actress Vaani Kapoor is looking very hot in the teaser itself but there are a few people who did not like the teaser of the movie and have started trolling the makers and the actress Vaani Kapoor.

As we can see from the comments, netizens are saying the makers do not have confidence in the movie which is why they are showing the entire song directly in the cinema hall with the full movie, they are also commenting that “shayad is song ki vajah Se movie Chal Jaaye.” Whereas many people are saying that Vaani Kapoor is not the best fit for the item number, they should have considered Nora Fatehi.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens with regards to the teaser of the song Kale Naina, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Shamshera, it is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

