Shocking! Vicky Kaushal reveals the moment when Katrina Kaif 'Threatened' him by saying 'Shaadi Rahne Do'; Here’s Why?

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one married couple that restored our confidence in marriage and "happily ever after". Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship a secret up until their wedding. Not a single photo of them from their dinner dates existed. Yet their supporters were always aware that there was a conflict between the two. And Katrina's eyes showed the world how much she loved Vicky. Still unknown is the fact that, after telling Vicky Kaushal he had to return to work in two days, Katrina threatened 'to not marry her'.

(Also read: AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes')

Vicky recalled the situation, he had to return to work two days after getting married because he had finished half of the filming for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke before getting married. As soon as Katrina learned about it, she immediately threatened him not to marry her. Regarding the difficult circumstances, Vicky was quoted, "I have done half of the film’s shooting before my marriage and then I took off for my marriage. Right after the marriage, within two days, they were calling me on the set. Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do."

Vicky went on to say that being married to Katrina had changed his life. He went on to say that she is the "peace" in his life and that he is overjoyed to have someone to spend time with. He referred to her presence as a "sukoon wali feeling" in his life. Vicky continued, "Katrina is a lovely human being, and it's fun to explore life with her." He went on to say that because of her, he has also been traveling a lot.

In the same interview, Vicky explained why he refers to his wife Katrina as his "panic button." The actor went on to say that he had to calm and relax her because she has a tendency to overthink and panic. He was cited as saying, "She has a tendency to overthink, she has a tendency to panic, she has a tendency to have an impulsive reaction and then I’ve to calm her down, relax, let’s figure things out, let’s see rationally and all of that."

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis