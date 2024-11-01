Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s former business partner Sanjay Saha arrested for duping the Indian Police Force actor of Rs 1.55 Crores in 2023; Accused’s mother denied interim protection from arrest by Mumbai session’s court

Now, Sanjay’s mother Nandita Saha has been denied interim protection from arrest by Mumbai session court. Vivek has also initiated legal action against the three business partners for duping him of Rs 1.55 crores.
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI : In July, Vivek Oberoi had filed a police case against Vivek’s business partner for duping him for Rs 1.55 crores. Vivek alleged that Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha, and Radhika Nanda asked the actor to invest in a production company, and an event organizing company. The actor said that they used the money wrongfully for their own gains.  Vivek’s accountant had said, “The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment.”

In April 2022 Vivek came to know that Sanjay has misused the funds of the company. He transferred Rs. 5 lakhs for life insurance in his mother's name and Rs. 10 lakhs to Radhika Nanda's account, calling it salary. He also used funds for buying jewelry and other personal items.

Ganshe was supposed to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and Sanjay informed the latter that they have formed a new firm called Anandita Studios Private Limited which is producing the film and Vivek was not informed about this. The accused pocked Rs 60 Lakhs meant to be paid to Vivek for his guest appearances in various events. 

Vivek;s advocate Prerak choudhary stated, “This is only the tip of the iceberg and there is much to follow. Sanjay Saha has not just duped our client, Vivek Oberoi, but also cheated several other celebrities. We thank the investigation authorities for looking into our complaint and taking prompt action and we are confident that truth will come out, law will take its own course and the accused would be punished as per law.”

