Shocking! This is what happened when Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan met at Karan Johar's birthday bash

MUMBAI: Karan Johar turned 50 recently and made sure to celebrate in a grand way. The ace filmmaker had hosted a grand party, and the entire Bollywood had come under one roof to celebrate Karan’s birthday. Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were seen slaying it on the red carpet at the party.

Karan Johar's birthday bash pulled out all the stops and became the talk of the town. It surely took away the limelight more than any celebrity wedding that happened in these two years.

But what turned out to be a Kodak Moment in the truest sense was Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's bond at the party. Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan entered late into the party when all the guests were in total happy vibe.

Yet again the duo, Salman and Abhishek, proved that there is absolutely no tension between the two. First time in 2012, Abhishek and Salman were spotted in a conversation at industrialist Sunny Deewan's Christmas party.

As per our sources, "Abhishek along with Aishwarya entered at night around 12.30 and Salman entered at 1.15. Abhishek spotted Salman went to greet him. And two walked towards the dance floor. Aishwarya maintained a dignified distance from her former boyfriend Salman Khan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan until they were together."

After their crackling chemistry in their last film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, Salman and Aish ended their relationship on a very bitter note and parted ways. There has been hardly any event or occasion where the two have made their presence felt together. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has been their last film together. Since then the ex-couple have not been seen together in any project.

