Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense", netizens troll Kiara Advani for her outfit

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry. Over the time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her movies, but also with her public appearances.

Recently, Kiara Advani was seen attracting eyeballs as she stepped out for her upcoming film's promotion. This particular video is getting viral all over the internet, as she was looking supremely beautiful in her white outfit.

also read Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details

But, there are few who were not happy with the dressing style of the actress and started trolling her. Check out the coming below

As we can see in the above comments, many express their disappointment with regards to her outfit. They question her dressing sense and compare her style to that of Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense. They compliment the actress, but criticise her outfit.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans for actress Kiara Advani? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details