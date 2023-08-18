Shocking! When Manisha Koirala broke silence on her marriage, “How much worse can it become for a woman”

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films like Saudagar, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story and many more. Of late, Manisha has started taking up character roles. With age she has smoothly progressed into taking up mature roles and made peace with not being the lead or the center of attraction of the movie.

Manisha married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal, in 2010. While everyone thought it was an arranged marriage the couple were madly in love but sadly it didn't work. Six months into their marriage Manisha posted on her social media page, ‘My husband has become my enemy. How much worst can it become for a women” Fans were left shocked by what she wrote and confused.

In 2012 while Manish filed for divorce from samrat she was also diagnosed with Ovarian cancer. She however beat all odds to come out victorious.

Manisha will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi, which will also mark her OTT debut.

