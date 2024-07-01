Shocking! When Mehmood slapped Rajesh Khanna for throwing his starry weight around

However, one shocking incident grabbed a lot of attention. This was when his downfall began and he was working for the film Janta Hawaldar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Mehmood

MUMBAI: Rajesh Khanna was an actor who needed no introduction in the Hindi film industry. His films like Bawarchi, Swarg, Aap Ki Kasam, among others made him India’s first Superstar. He had a massive fan following and was truly India’s first superstar as believed by some.

Also Read- What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”

However, one shocking incident grabbed a lot of attention. This was when his downfall began and he was working for the film Janta Hawaldar. Reportedly comedian/actor Mehmood who was also a part of the film slapped Khanna. The film also had  Hema Malini, Yogeeta Bali, among many others.

Rajesh Khanna was known for his arrogant behavior and it got the better of him when he was shooting for the film at Mehmood’s farmhouse. One day Mehmood’s son came up to Khanna and wished him casually saying just a “Hello”, which Khanna found insulting and decided to show his star power by coming to the sets late every day.

Mehmood warned him a couple of times to arrive on time but saw no change in his brhavior. Things got out of hand and Mehmood reportedly slapped him and asked him to come on time as he was being paid to work in the film and complete the shoot on time. 

Also Read-Wow! Akshay Kumar reacts as Twinkle Khanna finally completes her Master's degree, take a look

Khanna then started coming to set on time from that day onwards.

Following this controversy, Naseeruddin gave an apology saying he did not intend to disregard the actor’s legacy and career. 

Credit-Koimoi 

Aap Ki Kasam Rajesh Khanna Naseeruddin Shah Twinkle Khanna Dimple Kapadia Ratna Pathak Shah Anand Bawarchi Mehmood Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
MUMBAI: Renowned director Hansal Mehta recently expressed his dismay at the prevailing obsession with box office...
What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom
MUMBAI: In the intricate world of Bollywood, where success often hinges on collaboration between directors and actors,...
What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga
MUMBAI: In the enchanting realm of Bollywood love stories, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's saga stands out as an epic...
Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent cinematic venture, "12th Fail," has not only captured the audience's attention but...
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era
MUMBAI: 1. Hansal Mehta's Perspective on Box Office Obsession:In a recent roundtable discussion, Hansal Mehta delves...
Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More
MUMBAI: 1. Connection with Pinocchio:Director Sriram Raghavan reveals the thematic connection between Merry Christmas...
Recent Stories
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Decries Box Office Obsession, Advocates for Storytelling Integrity in Filmmaking
Tanuja
What! Director's Slap Transforms Tanuja Mukerji's Career: A Bollywood Actress' Journey to Stardom
Gauri
What! Gauri Khan's Brother's Initial Disapproval: A Murderous Twist in Shah Rukh Khan's Love Saga
Manoj
Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey
Hansal
Must Read! Hansal Mehta Attributes Box Office Obsession to Amitabh Bachchan Era
Sriram
Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More