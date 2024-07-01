Shocking! When Mehmood slapped Rajesh Khanna for throwing his starry weight around

MUMBAI: Rajesh Khanna was an actor who needed no introduction in the Hindi film industry. His films like Bawarchi, Swarg, Aap Ki Kasam, among others made him India’s first Superstar. He had a massive fan following and was truly India’s first superstar as believed by some.

However, one shocking incident grabbed a lot of attention. This was when his downfall began and he was working for the film Janta Hawaldar. Reportedly comedian/actor Mehmood who was also a part of the film slapped Khanna. The film also had Hema Malini, Yogeeta Bali, among many others.

Rajesh Khanna was known for his arrogant behavior and it got the better of him when he was shooting for the film at Mehmood’s farmhouse. One day Mehmood’s son came up to Khanna and wished him casually saying just a “Hello”, which Khanna found insulting and decided to show his star power by coming to the sets late every day.

Mehmood warned him a couple of times to arrive on time but saw no change in his brhavior. Things got out of hand and Mehmood reportedly slapped him and asked him to come on time as he was being paid to work in the film and complete the shoot on time.

Khanna then started coming to set on time from that day onwards.

