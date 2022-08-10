What! Twinkle Khanna reveals how people reacted when she told them about her first paid job, “Tu machhiwali hai?”

MUMBAI:Twinkle Khanna has won hearts not just with her performances in films but also with her funny books. She has a massive fan following and her witty posts win the hearts of millions. The multi talented actress always has something up her sleeve and her fans wait eagerly for her funny responses.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

During her interview with comedian/actor Johnny Lever Twinkle spoke about her first paid job as a fish and prawn delivery person. She said, “My grandmother’s sister had a fish company. That was my first job. When I used to tell someone, they would say, ‘Tu machhiwali hai?”

Twinkle has been part of films like Mela, International Khiladi, Barsaat, etc. She quit acting to marry actor Akshay Kumar and turned a best selling author to books like Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are forgiving.

Also Read-Really! When Twinkle Khanna mercilessly trolled ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ saying “I am clearly failing…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye