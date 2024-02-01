Shocking! When Ranbir Kapoor's pranks crossed limits, leaving Katrina Kaif extremely angry

MUMBAI: An old video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has resurfaced, showcasing a moment from the promotion of their film Rajneeti. The video captures a playful interaction between the two, but it takes a turn when Ranbir's pranks cross the line, leaving Katrina visibly angry.

In the video, Katrina is seen fixing her microphone with the assistance of her female staff during a promotional event. Ranbir, known for his fun-loving and jovial nature, decides to tease Katrina about her mic frequently falling. He remarks, 'Din bhar mic girte rehta hai, help chahie' (The mic keeps falling all day, you need help). Despite his initial comment, Katrina appears annoyed but maintains her composure.

However, Ranbir continues to irk her by mimicking and saying, 'Ladti rehti hai hamesha' (She keeps fighting always). This prompts Katrina to sternly warn him with a 'Listen, you don't...' Ranbir, seemingly undeterred, persists with his banter, leading to an even more agitated response from Katrina.

The resurfaced video has garnered attention on social media, with netizens commenting on the incident. Some point out the privileged behaviour of star kids, emphasizing the need for respectful interactions, especially with outsiders.

It's worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, once romantically involved, have moved on in their personal lives. Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt and is a proud father to his daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The incident captured in the video sheds light on the dynamics between Ranbir and Katrina during their promotional activities and provides a glimpse into the challenges they faced while working together. Despite their history, both actors have successfully moved forward in their respective lives.

