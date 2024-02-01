Shocking! When Ranbir Kapoor's pranks crossed limits, leaving Katrina Kaif extremely angry

An old video resurfaces, showing Ranbir Kapoor's playful banter with Katrina Kaif during the promotion of Rajneeti. The video captures a moment where Ranbir's pranks cross the line, leaving Katrina visibly angry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 06:30
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: An old video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has resurfaced, showcasing a moment from the promotion of their film Rajneeti. The video captures a playful interaction between the two, but it takes a turn when Ranbir's pranks cross the line, leaving Katrina visibly angry.

In the video, Katrina is seen fixing her microphone with the assistance of her female staff during a promotional event. Ranbir, known for his fun-loving and jovial nature, decides to tease Katrina about her mic frequently falling. He remarks, 'Din bhar mic girte rehta hai, help chahie' (The mic keeps falling all day, you need help). Despite his initial comment, Katrina appears annoyed but maintains her composure.

However, Ranbir continues to irk her by mimicking and saying, 'Ladti rehti hai hamesha' (She keeps fighting always). This prompts Katrina to sternly warn him with a 'Listen, you don't...' Ranbir, seemingly undeterred, persists with his banter, leading to an even more agitated response from Katrina.

Also Read: Ranbir and Katrina holiday in Maldives

The resurfaced video has garnered attention on social media, with netizens commenting on the incident. Some point out the privileged behaviour of star kids, emphasizing the need for respectful interactions, especially with outsiders.

It's worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, once romantically involved, have moved on in their personal lives. Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt and is a proud father to his daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The incident captured in the video sheds light on the dynamics between Ranbir and Katrina during their promotional activities and provides a glimpse into the challenges they faced while working together. Despite their history, both actors have successfully moved forward in their respective lives.

Also Read: BollywoodShocker: Ranbir and Katrina have parted ways!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif Flashback old video Rajneeti Promotion pranks Dynamics star kids Entertainment News social media TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I would like to make a biopic on Ratan Tata Sir and Virat Kohli” - Abhishek Sinha
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Abhishek Sinha has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his movies. His recent film Tumse Na...
Interesting! Did you notice these actors playing different roles in Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi? Deets inside
MUMBAI: The concept of movie universe is a little new to the Indian movie audience who has seen such universes and...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein: Reyansh and Aaradhna Steal the Show, Sideline Jai in College Reunion Masquerade
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular serial Barsatein is all set to deliver an entertaining twist as the college reunion party...
KYA BAAT HAI! Before Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik has romanced these beautiful television divas on-screen
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is once again back on small screens after two long years with his new show Baatein...
Must read! Sushmita Sen opens up about her completing 30-year journey in 2024; Says ‘As long as my audience wants to see me, nobody can harm me’
MUMBAI : In the third season of Aarya on Hotstar Specials, Sushmita Sen is roaring once again and how. On Thursday...
Shocking! When Ranbir Kapoor's pranks crossed limits, leaving Katrina Kaif extremely angry
MUMBAI: An old video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has resurfaced, showcasing a moment from the promotion of...
Recent Stories
Singham, Singham Returns,
Interesting! Did you notice these actors playing different roles in Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi? Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Singham, Singham Returns,
Interesting! Did you notice these actors playing different roles in Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi? Deets inside
Sushmita Sen
Must read! Sushmita Sen opens up about her completing 30-year journey in 2024; Says ‘As long as my audience wants to see me, nobody can harm me’
Shabana Azmi
Inspiring! Shabana Azmi opens up about Javed Akhtar's humble beginnings in Mumbai; Says ‘Arrived with 27 naya paisa in his pocket…’
Hema Malini
What! Hema Malini felt uncomfortable to romance with legendary actor Raj Kapoor; Khow here Why?
Sanjana
Wow! Sanjana Sanghi's 2024 Career Goals: Focusing on Self-Work and Self-Love
Vicky
Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Reflects on a Year of Versatility, Hunger, and Ambition