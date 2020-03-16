Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

When the couple started going out, it seemed like they were intent on keeping their relationship private. The photojournalist added that they soon went inside and later Saif came back angry and said, “Abhi Mera picture jo shoot kiya aapne, main tumhara camera tod dunga!”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 23:15
movie_image: 
Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for a long time now and seem to in love as ever. They parents to two beautiful kids and Kareena will soon be seen debuting on OTT with her next film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The family is often papped and we get to see the adorable pics of them sharing a fun time together.

Also Read: Friendship Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan met one of her old classmates in Kalimpong; details inside

However, there was a time when rumours were circulating around the couple; it is said that the couple grew feelings for each other while shooting for Tashan in 2008. They got married in a private ceremony on 16th October, 2012. The couple often shares their cozy pictures with the entire Kapoor family and we can see how close-knit they are as a group.

When the couple started going out, it seemed like they were intent on keeping their relationship private. In a video of a photojournalist, he says that back, once he had landed in Bandra to click the couple, where they were supposedly on a date in a restaurant, as he had received a tip. He said that they came out together and as he started clicking pictures Kareena started yelling saying, “Please don’t do this. Aap mera photo mat nikale.”

The photojournalist added that they soon went inside and later Saif came back angry and said, “Abhi Mera picture jo shoot kiya aapne, main tumhara camera tod dunga!”

The photojournalist goes onto saying that since they didn’t want to get in an argument, he stopped clicking anymore pictures.

Currently, Kareena is shooting for her film in Darjeeling, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. 

Also Read: Friendship Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan met one of her old classmates in Kalimpong; details inside

Credits: Koimoi.com

Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Taimur Jeh Tashan Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 23:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Vishesh Sharma is roped in for Sony Tv’s 'Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the tellyworld. Many entries and exits are happening and many...
Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for a long time now and seem to in love as ever. They...
Interesting! Was Alia Bhatt’s audition for Student of the Year connected to Ranbir Kapoor?
MUMBAI: The Soty-superstar recently got hitched to her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and the netizens went gaga over...
Shocking! Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s Prithviraj lands in more trouble over the warrior being portrayed as a ‘Rajput’
MUMBAI: Prithviraj, is an epic-drama film, based on the life of the film’s namesake warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay...
Must Read! Does Avneet Kaur have someone special in her life?
MUMBAI: Popular actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most stunning divas on the small screens.  She has ruled several...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Everybody must do a little bit of Theatre before entering Television' Suman aka Kruttika Desai Khan's take on Theatre, her favourite co-stars and bonding on the sets of Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera
Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera
Latest Video