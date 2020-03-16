Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for a long time now and seem to in love as ever. They parents to two beautiful kids and Kareena will soon be seen debuting on OTT with her next film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The family is often papped and we get to see the adorable pics of them sharing a fun time together.

However, there was a time when rumours were circulating around the couple; it is said that the couple grew feelings for each other while shooting for Tashan in 2008. They got married in a private ceremony on 16th October, 2012. The couple often shares their cozy pictures with the entire Kapoor family and we can see how close-knit they are as a group.

When the couple started going out, it seemed like they were intent on keeping their relationship private. In a video of a photojournalist, he says that back, once he had landed in Bandra to click the couple, where they were supposedly on a date in a restaurant, as he had received a tip. He said that they came out together and as he started clicking pictures Kareena started yelling saying, “Please don’t do this. Aap mera photo mat nikale.”

The photojournalist added that they soon went inside and later Saif came back angry and said, “Abhi Mera picture jo shoot kiya aapne, main tumhara camera tod dunga!”

The photojournalist goes onto saying that since they didn’t want to get in an argument, he stopped clicking anymore pictures.

Currently, Kareena is shooting for her film in Darjeeling, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

