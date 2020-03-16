Shocking! This is why Paresh Rawal's wife Swaroop Sampat thought he was 'dumb' after their initial meeting

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal is one of the country’s most beloved actors. Paresh Rawal made his Bollywood debut in 1984 with a Gujarati film and primarily played supporting and negative roles in the Hindi films of 1980s and 1990s. However, since the turn of the century, the actor has made comedy his forte.

Paresh Rawal proposed marriage to Swaroop Sampat during their first meeting but didn’t talk to her for nearly a year. In an old interview, Swaroop had spoken about the incident and called Paresh 'dumb'. Paresh and Swaroop married in 1987, 12 years after they met. The couple has two sons together, Aditya and Anirudh.

She also spoke about the time she went to see Paresh perform at an intercollegiate play, in which he was ‘awesome’. Swaroop recalled that the play had 'violence and bad language' and everybody got up and walked out.

In an interview in 2018, Swaroop recalled their first meeting, “I was wearing a pink saree and I was handing out brochures. And Paresh walks in with his friend and he says, he is going to marry me. But you know he is so dumb, he didn’t talk to me for nearly a year.”

She also said, “I saw him in a play, it was an intercollegiate play, and he was awesome. I mean to see Paresh Rawal on stage is something else. The intercollegiate competition was on, I was in another college, and this play comes on and Paresh is there. It was filled with violence and bad language. When the play got over, the whole audience was just sitting like that, because they don’t know what hit them. And then, everybody just got up and walked out.”

In 2021, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh had spoken about Swaroop, "I was kind of 'Yeh ladki meri wife banegi" (This girl will be my wife). My friend Mahendra Joshi was with me. He told me, 'Tujhe pata hai tu jis company mein kaam kar raha hai us boss ki beti hai woh" (He told me the company where you work she is the daughter of your boss). Toh maine bola, 'Kisi ki bhi beti ho, behen ho, ma ho, main iske saath shaadi karunga'," (I will marry her, no matter whose daughter, sister, mother she may be).

Meanwhile, Paresh was seen in Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen. As the late actor Rishi Kapoor couldn't complete the film, Paresh was approached to play the character. The film also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

Paresh Rawal is a versatile actor and has a magnetic appearance on the big screen. His comic timing is popular among fans. From the portrayal of Babu Bhaiya in the film Hera Pheri to Radheshyam Tiwari in Hungama, he always cracked up the audiences.

