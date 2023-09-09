Shocking! “Why is she looking very weird” netizens troll actress Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI: Actress Tamanna Bhatia has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her amazing contribution across languages. She is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses when it comes to giving some major fashion goals.

The fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress and now this video of the actress Tamanna Bhatia is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen attending an event along with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Indeed the actress is looking supremely hot in her purple outfit, we really cannot take our eyes off the actress.

The fans of the actress are showering all the love towards her, but there are a few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya ordered to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of Rent)

As we can see many people are saying that she is not at all looking good and she is looking very weird, also many people are saying "is she pregnant?", some are saying she is one month pregnant.

What are your views on these comments coming from the site of the audience for actress Tamannaah Bhatia, and how did you like the dress of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read (Too hot! These clicks of the actress Pooja Bhalekar are too hot to handle )