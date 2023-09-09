Shocking! “Why is she looking very weird” netizens troll actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is getting brutally trolled on her dress for the latest event, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 14:57
movie_image: 
Tamanna Bhatia

MUMBAI: Actress Tamanna Bhatia has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her amazing contribution across languages. She is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses when it comes to giving some major fashion goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The fans always look forward to the new posts of the actress and now this video of the actress Tamanna Bhatia is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen attending an event along with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Indeed the actress is looking supremely hot in her purple outfit, we really cannot take our eyes off the actress.

The fans of the actress are showering all the love towards her, but there are a few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya ordered to vacate her Dubai home for non-payment of Rent)

As we can see many people are saying that she is not at all looking good and she is looking very weird, also many people are saying "is she pregnant?", some are saying she is one month pregnant.

What are your views on these comments coming from the site of the audience for actress Tamannaah Bhatia, and how did you like the dress of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read (Too hot! These clicks of the actress Pooja Bhalekar are too hot to handle )

Tamanna Bhatia TAMANNA BHATIA FANS TAMANNA BHATIA TROLLED TAMANNA BHATIA SEXY TAMANNA BHATIA HOT BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 14:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Upcoming Drama! Kunal gets worried after Vandana faints out of shock
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Amazing! Take a cue from These TV actresses, who aced Printed co-ord sets like a pro by looking so stylish yet comfy, a perfect look for a casual outings
MUMBAI: Co-ord sets have recently become essential pieces of women's trendy clothing. They unquestionably have...
Kya Baat Hai! “I think it’s been more than 3 years and we are still number one, this has only happened because of love and support of fans”, Sagar Parekh aka Samar talks about the show, the dilemma of Samar in the show and more
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Congratulations! Happy 200 to Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan and the entire team of the show celebrate this milestone
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interested! Isha comes to know about Surekha’s intentions
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
MUMBAI: Fardeen who was once at the top of his game in the 2000s took a long hiatus and is now going to make a comeback...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay
Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next
Ayan
Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel
Yeh pura Khichdi banaa Diya Hai
Must Read! “Yeh pura khichdi banaa diya hai”, netizens react to the announcement video of Welcome To The Jungle
Ankur Bhatia
Really! Taali Actor Ankur Bhatia breaks silence on losing out a meaty role in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, “when the film finally went on floor I had…”
Shahrukh Khan
Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday
Animal
Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date