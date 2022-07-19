Shocking! Yash Raj Films is getting trolled for Supporting Eve Teasing in the movie DDLJ, Read on

MUMBAI: How can we forget the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which has Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in the leading role. The movie has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the match over the time.

The movie has been loved not only for its amazing acting but also for the iconic characters Raj and Simran which are remembered till today by the audience. Well, do you know a particular scene of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is getting some unhealthy comments from the netizens.

This particular train scene has a separate fan base, but the netizens are trolling YRF and the scene and are saying that it is promoting eve teasing, check out the comments below.

It is about time YRF realizes NO means NO! — Ashwin Nair (@AshwiinNair) January 21, 2019

This sort of offensive behaviour has been so normalised in our society/ culture, and 'romantic' films are the biggest influencers. Has got to STOP now. — Iqbal Judge (@IqbalJudge) January 22, 2019

#metoo that's how we educate and encourage generations to harass women — Engr. Muhammad Adnan (@PakiJunoon22) January 22, 2019

In 2019 this antics are known as eve teasing...And he would make everyone piss off..Yrf social media team delete this post... — Aditya Kulkarni (@IAdityaKulkarni) January 21, 2019

What are your views on the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and these comments on the scene, do ;et us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

