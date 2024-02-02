Shocking! “You don’t know hot to sing, please stop” netizens troll actress Parineeti Chopra for her singing at a concert

Actress Parineeti Chopra is getting brutally trolled for her singing at her own concert. Many people shared she doesn’t know how to sing and she should stop right away, here are the comments of the audience
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra is indeed of the most loved and cutest actresses we have in acting space, with her content based movies and her cuteness she has been blessing the fans all over. She made headlines a while ago for marrying the love of her life Raghav Chadha. She has now grabbed everyone’s attention for her singing debut at a concert. The video and the pictures were getting viral all over the internet and we have seen the actress getting a lot of love from the fans all over.

 

On one side we see the actress Parineeti Chopra getting love whereas on the other side we see she has been getting brutally trolled for her singing, there are many who are not happy with her singing talent and here are the comments.

As we see the video the actress was singing her song ‘Main Pareshan’ the audience are saying we are Pareshan with you singnig, also many said please stop, your singing is a torture, also few said acting career was not in favour so she is trying her hand in singing, but she is flop here too.

Well these are comments coming from the audience for the actress Parineeti Chopra and for her singing, what are your views on this video and on the singing talent of the actress Parineeti Chopra, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

