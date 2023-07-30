Shocking! Zeba Bakhtiar opens up about her custody battle with Adnan Sami: “I lost my mind”

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami is a popular singer who has millions of fans worldwide. He has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught the most attention recently was his massive weight loss. The singer’s personal life has been as much in focus as his professional life.

His ex-wife Zeba has now revealed how difficult it was during her custody battle and how she rejoined showbiz after her separation from Adnan Sami. The couple married in 1993 but the marriage lasted only 4 years and they divorced in 1997. The former actress says the UAE and Pakistani officials would not cooperate with her thus she had to approach the Canadian court who handed over her child to her and this made Adnan file a defamation suit against her.

Zeba told a news portal, “Then I married Adnan and Azaan was born, I was totally invested in that. But when the marriage didn’t work out, I started doing productions and other projects. I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism comes from somewhere, but I was not all there. I have got big patches which I don’t remember. It was very difficult.”

After a 18 month long custody battle, Zeba got back her son Azaan. She further said, “No woman ever breaks a marriage because she wants to break it. She does it when she reaches that point...you know, a point where you cannot take beyond that. When you absolutely have to. It is never like 'I am going to be a cool and empowered woman and I will leave home'. No! It is because I have tried, and tried everything in my capacity, everything I knew, and tested all my patience and endurance. I did everything I could possibly do to save the relationship, but I am not reaching the point where this is going in any positive direction for either one of us.”

Zeba who was a popular Pakistani actress made her Bollywood debut with the Rishi Kapoor starrer Henna in 1991.

Credit-HindustanTimes