Shocking!Salman Khan offered money to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi but the latter refused and asked for an apology instead

MUMBAI : Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail has asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologize to his Bishnoi community or he will have to face dire consequences. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor had killed 2 black bucks in 1998 in Jodhpur while shooting for his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.
This angered Lawrence Bishnoi and his community as the black buck is considered sacred for them. While being interviewed in the jail, Lawrence said that Salman Khan even offered his community leaders money but he refused it and asked for an apology instead.

In June last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat through a letter that read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. This referred to Lawrence and his gang assasinating Punjabi musician and singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

In a previous interview Lawrence Bishnoi had said, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else” He added, “There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

A Delhi police official had previously said that the Bishnoi gang members tried to befriend Salman’s staff, “They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan's fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him.”

