Short film Family is a big shout-out against the Corona outbreak

MUMBAI: As Mr. Amitabh Bachchan says in this film, the film industry is not an Industry but a family. Together, we shall fight the terror of the Coronavirus. It is exactly with this thought that actors from all over India have come together for a short film that is strong, creative, unique, and hard-hitting.

Apart from Big B, it features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh from Hindi cinema; Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema; Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema; Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema; Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema; Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema; and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

Family begins with Amitabh looking for his sunglasses. It then cuts to each of the above-mentioned actors helping him find them. Finally, Priyanka hands them over to him and asks him why he needed them in the first place. He replies that he needed the sunglasses because he did not need them. He is not going to go out of the house for a few days. If they are just lying around, they might get misplaced. And if that happens, they all will have to search for them. So why should he trouble them all? Ranbir and Diljit facepalm.

The noteworthy aspect of the shoot is that none of the actors stepped out of their houses. They shot it in their houses and in their rooms. Mr. Bachchan also appealed to all of us to stay indoors and safe. This is indeed creativity at a different level and an amazing gesture by all the actors.

Mr. Bachchan also said 'There’s another reason we made this film. The Indian film industry is one. We are all one family. But there is another large family behind us that supports us and works with us, and that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown. We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channels to raise a fund. This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them some relief in these tough times,' he added.

Big B ended on an optimistic note and said, 'Don’t be scared. Don’t panic. Be safe. This, too, shall pass. This dark cloud shall pass. Namaste.'