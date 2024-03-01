Shreyas Talpade hints at Golmaal 5 release date, shares cxcitement

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade, known for his role in the Golmaal series, recently dropped hints about the upcoming Golmaal 5. In a recent interview, Shreyas hinted that fans might witness the fifth installment of the blockbuster franchise around Diwali 2025. He mentioned that despite the setback caused by the pandemic, there are positive signs indicating the shooting for Golmaal 5 might commence next year, with a possible release date slated for Diwali the following year.

The Golmaal series holds a special place in the hearts of the cast and crew, with Shreyas expressing how much they missed the fun and laughter on the sets, especially after the last film. He highlighted the strong bond shared among the cast members, making it difficult for them to deliver their lines without breaking into fits of laughter. Shreyas emphasized that Golmaal is incredibly special to everyone involved, and they are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work on the fifth installment.

Shreyas also shared a personal revelation, recounting a near-fatal heart attack he experienced on the sets of "Welcome To The Jungle" in December 2023. He underwent angioplasty and survived, acknowledging that his heart had stopped beating for 10 minutes, rendering him clinically dead. This incident served as a wake-up call for him, underscoring the importance of prioritizing health. Shreyas expressed gratitude for his second chance at life and urged others not to take their health for granted.

Despite the health scare, Shreyas remains committed to his craft. He is set to reprise his role as the voice of Allu Arjun's character in the highly anticipated film "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Additionally, he will be seen in "Welcome To The Jungle," showcasing his resilience and dedication to his work.

Credit: DNA

