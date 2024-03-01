Shreyas Talpade hints at Golmaal 5 release date, shares cxcitement

Shreyas Talpade gives a sneak peek into the much-awaited Golmaal 5, suggesting a potential release date and expressing enthusiasm for the film's return.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 21:23
movie_image: 
Shreyas

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade, known for his role in the Golmaal series, recently dropped hints about the upcoming Golmaal 5. In a recent interview, Shreyas hinted that fans might witness the fifth installment of the blockbuster franchise around Diwali 2025. He mentioned that despite the setback caused by the pandemic, there are positive signs indicating the shooting for Golmaal 5 might commence next year, with a possible release date slated for Diwali the following year.

The Golmaal series holds a special place in the hearts of the cast and crew, with Shreyas expressing how much they missed the fun and laughter on the sets, especially after the last film. He highlighted the strong bond shared among the cast members, making it difficult for them to deliver their lines without breaking into fits of laughter. Shreyas emphasized that Golmaal is incredibly special to everyone involved, and they are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work on the fifth installment.

Also Read:Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack

Shreyas also shared a personal revelation, recounting a near-fatal heart attack he experienced on the sets of "Welcome To The Jungle" in December 2023. He underwent angioplasty and survived, acknowledging that his heart had stopped beating for 10 minutes, rendering him clinically dead. This incident served as a wake-up call for him, underscoring the importance of prioritizing health. Shreyas expressed gratitude for his second chance at life and urged others not to take their health for granted.

Despite the health scare, Shreyas remains committed to his craft. He is set to reprise his role as the voice of Allu Arjun's character in the highly anticipated film "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Additionally, he will be seen in "Welcome To The Jungle," showcasing his resilience and dedication to his work.

Also Read:Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Shreyas Talpade Golmaal 5 Diwali 2025 pandemic health scare Pushpa 2: The Rule welcome to the jungle Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 21:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya Spoiler: Giriraj gets out of jail
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj decides to leave Pradhan house with Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
MUMBAI: At the age of 90, legendary singer Asha Bhosle shows no signs of slowing down as she prepares to embark on her...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha shattered to know about Cheeku's reality
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira unaware of Ruhi being Armaan’s first love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Recent Stories
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Yodha
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri be able to bring Indra Kumar's magic on-screen?
Laapataa
Laapataa Ladies: Here's what we can expect from the movie
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal to transform with 25 kg of muscle for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj role in Chhava
Kumar
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to