Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty

Popular actor Shreyas Talpade, 47, suffered a heart attack following a day-long film shoot in Mumbai. The unexpected incident led to his immediate hospitalization and the need for an angioplasty procedure.
MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events, actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, faced a health crisis after completing a film shoot in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor, who spent the entire day working on the upcoming multi-starrer film "Welcome to the Jungle," complained of uneasiness upon returning home, prompting his wife to rush him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.

Despite appearing in good spirits throughout the day and engaging in friendly banter on set, Talpade's health took a sudden downturn after the shoot. An anonymous source revealed that he even participated in sequences involving action. However, upon reaching home, he expressed discomfort to his wife, leading to his collapse on the way to the hospital. As of the current report, the hospital has not provided updates on his health condition.

Also Read: Amazing! Fans cannot keep calm as Shreyas Talpade announces his new project, check out the details inside

Shreyas Talpade, with a career spanning over two decades and boasting more than 45 films, has earned acclaim for his contributions to both Hindi and Marathi cinema. The actor's unexpected health scare has left fans and the industry concerned about his well-being.

The film "Welcome to the Jungle" features an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

Also Read: Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scenes video that you shouldn’t miss

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times

