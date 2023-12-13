Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scenes video that you shouldn’t miss

The movie has been a part of many conversations and now the shoot of the movie has finally begun. That’s right! Akshay Kumar has given us an update by posting a behind-the-scenes video and announcing that the shoot for the movie has finally begun.
MUMBAI: Welcome and Welcome 2, directed by Anees Bazmee were two movies that did amazingly well as it made us laugh out loud. The audience always waits for more such movies and it seems that Anees Bazmee is not here to disappoint us.

The third film of the franchise Welcome 3 is titled Welcome To The Jungle and features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Daler Mehndi.

The movie made headlines for various reasons. However, the announcement video of the movie got mixed to positive reviews and the huge list cast surely looks promising.

While the excitement in the audience has been rising with time, here we show you the video posted by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram profile.

Let’s take a look at the post below:

It is said that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are not going to be a part of this movie and it looks like the audience is not happy with this idea. However, it will be interesting to see how the movie will turn out.

Tell us in the comment section below as to what you think about this upcoming movie.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 20:12

