Shweta Bachchan Nanda opens up on the personal impact of out-of-control fights with kids; Says ‘have I failed as a parent?’

MUMBAI : Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan, is a well-known author in Hollywood. Her two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, make her a proud mother. She did admit that coming from a family of "overachievers" is not easy. Recently, Shweta discussed how failure—both personal and professional affects her in an interview with her daughter, What The Hell Navya.

Shweta Bachchan stated that it scares her to fail because she hails from a family of overachievers in response to Navya Naveli Nanda's question about her comfort level with failure.

She stated, “Who is ok with failure and especially someone like me who comes from a family of overachievers, people who have achieved so much. It’s even more daunting. Not that my parents have put pressure on me or ever said that ‘You have to be this or that,’ but you do feel like you have to do something, you have to be brilliant at it otherwise don’t do it because look at everyone else around you, look at what they are achieving.”

Shweta Bachchan made her author debut in 2018 with the book Paradise Towers. She was unable to make a living as a writer, though, and she also ignored the negative book reviews. When discussing how she overcame failure, she noted that it took her a long time and that she stopped writing.

Shweta continued, “I wrote a book. It’s not like it made it became a bestseller or anything, but I’m not that person who can just bounce back up and say, ‘Okay, I am going to…’. I take it personally if there are bad reviews. I can’t see it objectively that okay someone may not have liked it. It took me a very long time…like I just stopped writing and it made me doubt myself.”

Additionally, Shweta Bachchan disclosed on the podcast that she questioned her own parenting abilities each time she and her daughters, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, argued. She went on to say that she fails to approach the matter with objectivity because she takes the remarks so personally.

Shweta revealed, “In a personal space where I feel like ok, you know if I have an argument with you or your brother and if it is a bit out of control, then I say, ‘Oh have I failed as a parent?’ Or if they say, ‘Oh we have learned this from you,’ I take it very personally. I am unable to be objective about this and look at it at that moment.”

Previously, the celebrity child, along with her mother Shweta Bachchan, and grandma Jaya Bachchan, discussed women in society on the first episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya Season 2. Jaya said that she is stronger than her son Abhishek and that she expressed her love for her daughter Shweta during the same conversation. Jaya revealed, "She is my strength. She is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength."

