Siddhant Chaturvedi goes down the memory lane from where he started; shares an imaginative post

MUMBAI:Siddhant Chaturvedi has given some unprecedented performances with his vibrant filmography. While the actor is flying high on the success of his past releases, he goes down memory lane from where he started his journey.

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a creative picture where he is looking down at his character from his debut web series, Inside Edge as he travels back to the time from where he started his journey. He wrote the caption -

"Looking back at where it all started.

Siddhant made his debut with the Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge after which he went on to deliver hits like Gully Boy, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan. The handsome hunk is amongst the top actors of Bollywood today and is eyeing some great releases in the future.

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', 'Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action, and the comedy-drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.