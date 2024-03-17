Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his father's encouraging message during Gully Boy’s audition; Says ‘Tum apna kaam karte jao’

MUMBAI: Within the Indian film industry, Siddhant Chaturvedi has become a notable talent in the busy city of Mumbai. Chaturvedi's path to success is a monument to perseverance and diligence, as evidenced by the praise that his most recent film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' has received from critics and viewers alike. The actor revealed in an open letter how important his father's constant encouragement and support had been to his career.

In a recent interview, Chaturvedi talked candidly about the support his father gave him. With nostalgia, he remembered his father saying, "Papa kehte the dekho beta, ghar pe chhat hai, Maa Do roti bana dengi, Tum apna kaam karte jao, yahan nahi hoga Hollywood me try karenge." This relates to his father telling him not to worry about anything else and to concentrate on his career as long as he has a home over his head and food to eat. If things didn't work out in India, his father even suggested moving to Hollywood.

The depth of Chaturvedi's filmography indicates his commitment and versatility. From his widely recognized breakthrough role as MC Sher to his captivating roles as Zain in 'Gehraiyaan' and Imaad in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Chaturvedi has demonstrated time and again his ability to bring a variety of characters to life. Many people find inspiration in his experience in the film industry, which demonstrates that anyone can forge their own road to success with enough willpower and encouragement.

Fans and critics alike are excited to watch the range of characteristics Siddhant Chaturvedi will play in his next films. His career development as an actor is a story of brilliance, tenacity, and the value of family support during difficult times. As Chaturvedi keeps leaving his impact on the industry, his life narrative inspires youngsters to work hard and patiently toward their goals.

