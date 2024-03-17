Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his father's encouraging message during Gully Boy’s audition; Says ‘Tum apna kaam karte jao’

Chaturvedi's path to success is a monument to perseverance and diligence, as evidenced by the praise that his most recent film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' has received from critics and viewers alike. The actor revealed in an open letter how important his father's constant encouragement and support had been to his career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Siddhant

MUMBAI: Within the Indian film industry, Siddhant Chaturvedi has become a notable talent in the busy city of Mumbai. Chaturvedi's path to success is a monument to perseverance and diligence, as evidenced by the praise that his most recent film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' has received from critics and viewers alike. The actor revealed in an open letter how important his father's constant encouragement and support had been to his career.

Also read:Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts

 

In a recent interview, Chaturvedi talked candidly about the support his father gave him. With nostalgia, he remembered his father saying, "Papa kehte the dekho beta, ghar pe chhat hai, Maa Do roti bana dengi, Tum apna kaam karte jao, yahan nahi hoga Hollywood me try karenge." This relates to his father telling him not to worry about anything else and to concentrate on his career as long as he has a home over his head and food to eat. If things didn't work out in India, his father even suggested moving to Hollywood.

The depth of Chaturvedi's filmography indicates his commitment and versatility. From his widely recognized breakthrough role as MC Sher to his captivating roles as Zain in 'Gehraiyaan' and Imaad in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Chaturvedi has demonstrated time and again his ability to bring a variety of characters to life. Many people find inspiration in his experience in the film industry, which demonstrates that anyone can forge their own road to success with enough willpower and encouragement.

Fans and critics alike are excited to watch the range of characteristics Siddhant Chaturvedi will play in his next films. His career development as an actor is a story of brilliance, tenacity, and the value of family support during difficult times. As Chaturvedi keeps leaving his impact on the industry, his life narrative inspires youngsters to work hard and patiently toward their goals.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi to appear in FIFA World Cup anthem with rapper Lil Baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Siddhanth Chaturvedi Navya Naveli Nanda Shweta Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Nikhil Nanda Gehraiyaan Gully Boy Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie News Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’
MUMBAI: Right now, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the height of her success. The actor, who has recently given some huge...
Young Shah Rukh Khan criticizes actors for leaving wives and families to prioritize successful careers; Says ‘Why are you looking for excuses’
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife gushed over her devoted husband and said, “He is the best...
The region of Bastar is more violent than Animals, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's have presented a true depiction of it in Bastar: The Naxal Story
MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is among the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivam Khajuria candidly opens up on life changes after joining the show; Says ‘Have grown mentally’
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are everyone's favourite from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The...
Netizens lauded the trailer of Crew says, "Laughed my socks off"
MUMBAI: The out and out entertaining trailer of Crew has dropped. Ever since the trailer released it has been receiving...
Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his father's encouraging message during Gully Boy’s audition; Says ‘Tum apna kaam karte jao’
MUMBAI: Within the Indian film industry, Siddhant Chaturvedi has become a notable talent in the busy city of Mumbai....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’
Shah
Young Shah Rukh Khan criticizes actors for leaving wives and families to prioritize successful careers; Says ‘Why are you looking for excuses’
Bastar: The Naxal Story
The region of Bastar is more violent than Animals, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's have presented a true depiction of it in Bastar: The Naxal Story
Crew
Netizens lauded the trailer of Crew says, "Laughed my socks off"
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Anjali
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’