Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave for their new year celebration, here is where they are going

MUMBAI : Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are definitely one of the most cute and adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. Although nothing has been confirmed from the jodi’s side, there have been many reports doing the rounds on the internet with regards to their relationship.

Over time, this couple has been spotted at various events and parties together, which have sparked their relationship rumours. Fans also always look forward to seeing this beautiful jodi, and they are really looking forward to their wedding.

As we all know, many Bollywood celebrities are all set for the new year celebrations, and we have seen many celebrities who were spotted at the airport as they were going to leave for their destination for the new year. Recently, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the airport as they were going to leave for their new year celebrations.

ALSO READ – Year Ender 2022! Let us have a look at the best cameos of 2022

Do you know where this beautiful couple is going? As per reports, it is said that the couple are leaving for Dubai. Siddharth Malhotra is all set to welcome the new year in Dubai, along with his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani.

It is definitely always a treat to watch this beautiful couple getting clicked around the city. We look forward to seeing some amazing photos coming from this beautiful couple during the new year.

What are your views on this beautiful couple? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – “He has to propose to Alia Bhatt, she was already pregnant much before” - netizens troll this recently released picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt