Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

Finally, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married. The actors tied the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and many Bollywood celebs have attended the wedding.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 17:42
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

MUMBAI :A few hours ago, videos of band, horse and the baaraat decorations entering Suryagarh, Jaisalmer had made it to the social media. So, we all know that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to become husband and wife soon.

Now, the horse that went inside the venue a few hours ago is out, and the owner of the horse confirmed that the wedding is done. When the media outside the venue asked him about the wedding, he said, “Achcha maahol tha andar ka.” And when asked if the wedding is done, he replied, “Haan ho gayi.” Check out the video below.

 


 
Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for their pictures of the wedding. Well, there’s also one more confirmation about the wedding.

 

Also Read:  This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

On Wikipedia, the spouses section has been updated. In Sidharth’s Wikipedia page there’s Kiara’s name as spouse and in Kiara’s page it is Sidharth’s name.


The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing the rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and today, they have become husband and wife.

Congratulations to the couple!

Also Read:  Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's pictures as he looks dashing in these formal wear

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Juhi Chawla Yodha RC15 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
2
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 17:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide changes his name on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years,...
Check out These hot looks of Pishachini fame Harsh Rajput
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time we have our eyes set on some of...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
MUMBAI :A few hours ago, videos of band, horse and the baaraat decorations entering Suryagarh, Jaisalmer had made it to...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav will get emotional when Abhir will hold his hand and call him Mamu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
“Why exposing on the beach” Netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her latest video
“Why exposing on the beach” - Netizens troll Nora Fatehi on her latest video
Sexy! Aakrosh and Bittu Boss actress Amita Pathak is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Aakrosh and Bittu Boss actress Amita Pathak is too hot to handle in these pictures
Imran Khan is rumouredly dating Lekha Washington? Here's all you need to know about her
Imran Khan is rumouredly dating Lekha Washington? Here's all you need to know about her
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!