Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married, confirms the wedding horse owner

MUMBAI :A few hours ago, videos of band, horse and the baaraat decorations entering Suryagarh, Jaisalmer had made it to the social media. So, we all know that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to become husband and wife soon.

Now, the horse that went inside the venue a few hours ago is out, and the owner of the horse confirmed that the wedding is done. When the media outside the venue asked him about the wedding, he said, “Achcha maahol tha andar ka.” And when asked if the wedding is done, he replied, “Haan ho gayi.” Check out the video below.





Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for their pictures of the wedding. Well, there’s also one more confirmation about the wedding.

Also Read: This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

On Wikipedia, the spouses section has been updated. In Sidharth’s Wikipedia page there’s Kiara’s name as spouse and in Kiara’s page it is Sidharth’s name.

The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing the rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and today, they have become husband and wife.

Congratulations to the couple!

Also Read: Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's pictures as he looks dashing in these formal wear

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.