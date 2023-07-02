This is what happened at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet last night?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today on the 7th of February. They held their sangeet ceremony last night, and here are a few photos from the festivities.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated Bollywood shaadis as been Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s. They have already made their way to Jaisalmer and the festivities have begun. The pre-wedding events like their mehendi ceremony, haldi ceremony etc. have begun since the 4th of February, Saturday at Suryagarh Palace. Now after their sangeet ceremony last night, they are all set to tie the knot today – 7th February. Find out some details about what happened last night.

All the ceremonies have been going on in full swing for the past few days, as the guests have been enjoying themselves. Last night, the grand palace was lit up in a bright pink colour as the sangeet night began.

Sidharth even joined his future brother-in-law Mishaal Advani on stage, who sang a medley for her. Mishaal is a professional rapper, composer, and music director. He released his first track ‘No My Name’ in November 2022.

Moreover, even director Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor got on the stage and shook their legs to the iconic song ‘Kaala Chasma’. Kiara was blushing throughout their routine, especially when songs from the movie ‘Shershaah’ were playing.

According to reports, Hari and Sukhmani bands were invited for a musical night on Monday. The band had previously even performed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Hari and Sukhmani sang a variety of songs from a tracklist of English and Punjabi songs.

Even wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared a picture on her Instagram story last night. Fans are speculating that it could have been taken from her hotel room in Suryagarh.

The security around the Suryagarh Palace was tight and guards could be seen doing rounds of the complex while Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet night was being held.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at Jaisalmer on 4th February with their families. They began their pre-wedding ceremonies on 5th February, starting with their mehendi ceremony. Initially, the wedding was expected to happen on 6th February. However, they later changed it to 7th February. Their Haldi ceremony took place early in the morning on 6th February.

