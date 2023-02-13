Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor attend Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash

We can see many big celebrities attending the wedding celebration of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Now the new names who were spotted are Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor attends Sid Kiara wedding bash

MUMBAI: The wedding celebration of one of the most loved couples – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all over the internet. Their pictures and videos are getting some amazing responses from the fans.

We really cannot take our eyes off the beautiful pictures; not just of our favourite celebrities, but also of the newlyweds.

Having said that, the latest names who were spotted at the wedding celebration are Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

also read (Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash)

No doubt, these two ladies are looking extremely beautiful as they were clicked at the event. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of our favourite celebrities, and we look forward to seeing more of the celebrity guests who are attending the wedding bash of the beautiful couple.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more names from the wedding bash and news from the entertainment world.

Also read - (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash)

