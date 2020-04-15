News

Sidharth Malhotra makes rumoured GF Kiara Advani blush; watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly in love. The former recently made the latter blush with his compliments.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 02:36 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two popular names in Bollywood industry. The two will be seen in upcoming film Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love while shooting for their upcoming film Shershaah; however, they are yet to acknowledge their relationship in public. But, the internet, especially social media, is a cruel place; it manages to give us the slightest of a hint. As for Sidharth and Kiara’s latest PDA session, it took place after the Kabir Singh actress went live on Instagram to interact with fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown. And while she was at it, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra decided to surprise her by joining in. Well, he wasn’t just a part of Kiara’s QnA, but also managed to leave her blushing with his cute compliments and wrote that he is listening to her. Sidharth first complimented his ladylove by writing, “Looking good.” Up next, he added, “Watch Marjaavaan,” followed by, “Yes, all ears. I am listening.”

This delightful banter between the alleged lovers was a treat for all their fans out there. Reciprocating to Sidharth’s sweet gesture, Kiara thanked the actor for complimenting her and joining her chat with fans.  Unsurprisingly, Kiara was blushing throughout Sid’s presence on her Insta live.

Take a look:

Credits: SpotboyE.com

 

Tags Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Bollywood Shershaah Kabir Singh TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Jacqueline Fernandez's blockbuster songs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here