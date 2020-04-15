Sidharth Malhotra makes rumoured GF Kiara Advani blush; watch

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two popular names in Bollywood industry. The two will be seen in upcoming film Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love while shooting for their upcoming film Shershaah; however, they are yet to acknowledge their relationship in public. But, the internet, especially social media, is a cruel place; it manages to give us the slightest of a hint. As for Sidharth and Kiara’s latest PDA session, it took place after the Kabir Singh actress went live on Instagram to interact with fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown. And while she was at it, her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra decided to surprise her by joining in. Well, he wasn’t just a part of Kiara’s QnA, but also managed to leave her blushing with his cute compliments and wrote that he is listening to her. Sidharth first complimented his ladylove by writing, “Looking good.” Up next, he added, “Watch Marjaavaan,” followed by, “Yes, all ears. I am listening.”

This delightful banter between the alleged lovers was a treat for all their fans out there. Reciprocating to Sidharth’s sweet gesture, Kiara thanked the actor for complimenting her and joining her chat with fans. Unsurprisingly, Kiara was blushing throughout Sid’s presence on her Insta live.

Take a look:

Credits: SpotboyE.com