Sidhu Moosewala Death Row: Major Update! Punjab Police detains prime accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, details inside

MUMBAI: In major developments in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab police have got accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, they have located another prime accused and brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi in Kenya, reports stated.

According to the reports, both accused fled India before Moosewala was killed on May 29. They had allegedly used fake passports to escape.

The police filed a charge sheet in a Mansa court in the murder case and named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind in the crime. The 1,850-page charge sheet named 36 shooters, facilitators, masterminds, and others in the crime that occurred on May 30 in retaliation of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera's murder.

Sidhu Moosewala, the rapper was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29. He was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

