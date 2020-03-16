Sidhu Moosewala Death Row: Major Update! Punjab Police detains prime accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, details inside

Sidhu Moosewala, the famous rapper popular for his song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi' was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in May

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:44
movie_image: 
Sidhu Moosewala Death Row: Major Update! Punjab Police detains prime accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, details inside

MUMBAI: In major developments in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab police have got accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, they have located another prime accused and brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi in Kenya, reports stated.

According to the reports, both accused fled India before Moosewala was killed on May 29. They had allegedly used fake passports to escape.

Also Read:

Must Read! Sidhu Moose Wala's team has this to say to fans who want to meet his parents

The police filed a charge sheet in a Mansa court in the murder case and named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind in the crime. The 1,850-page charge sheet named 36 shooters, facilitators, masterminds, and others in the crime that occurred on May 30 in retaliation of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera's murder.

Also Read:

RIP: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead after Punjab police withdraws security!

Sidhu Moosewala, the rapper was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29. He was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Punjab Police Sidhu Moosewala Sachin Thapan Bishnoi Sidhu Moosewala Death Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi Lawrence Bishnoi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Couple Goals! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have a reason to celebrate; Check Out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya...
OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of “stupidity” to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known...
OMG! Not Rishi But This Is Lakshmi’s Biggest Support In Bhagyalaskhmi! Find out more
MUMBAI: "Bhagyalakshmi," a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more
MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way...
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, he clarifies and says, "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Latest Video