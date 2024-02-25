Sikander Kher reveals THIS reason for stopping his work search; Says ‘I was not going…’

MUMBAI: The actor Sikander Kher has spent the last 16 years working in the Hindi cinema industry and was most recently seen in the third season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya, feels fortunate to have been born into a well-known family. His parents are Anupam and Kirron Kher. However, he also acknowledges that at one point in his life, he took his opulence for granted and chose not to look for work even though he was unemployed. He said that "maybe" he became too "comfortable."

Sikander revealed in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan that he was unemployed for a few years before the arrival of OTT platforms, but he didn't try to look for work.

“I have spent a couple of years sitting at home. I was not going out actively and meeting people, maybe because of comfort. I didn’t have to pay rent and didn’t have to fight to find food. I lived in Mumbai and in a nice little bubble,” the actor reflected.

Even though he sees his father Anupam Kher and his friends Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor looking for work, the idea of contacting people about applying for jobs has, up until now, "never clicked" for him.

“I have seen my father, Mr Anil Kapoor, Mr Jackie Shroff do it till now. Wherever they go, they talk about work, ‘Kuch hai toh batana, main kab kar raha hun tumhaare saath agli film (If you find something suitable for me, do tell me. When am I doing my next film with you?)’ They have not stopped till now. They have come from that place…” said Sikander while reasoning, “I did not go because I thought, ‘It is beneath me’, but it was because of comfort.”

And soon, his love of acting led him to message others. “Then, something struck me, and I went crazy. I started messaging people I knew and didn’t know, at 10.30 in the morning. I didn’t message at 10, because I thought it would be early and didn’t message at 11, as they might think I wake up late.”

In the 2008 film Woodstock Villa, directed by Sanjay Gupta, Sikander Kher makes his screen debut. He went on to star in movies such as The Zoya Factor, Romeo Akbar Walter, Aurangzeb, and Players. Jackie Shroff is his favorite actor with whom he has collaborated.

He shared, “Jaggu dada is my inspiration as a human being. I have worked with him, but I have known him since childhood. Today, when I see him on a set or with people, I realise that kindness is a beautiful thing.” Sikander Kher will soon make his big screen debut in Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel.

Credit- The Indian Express