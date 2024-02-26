Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake

Sikander Kher’s parents Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are both prolific actors. However, the actor can’t choose any one as his favourite since both of them have achieved a lot in the film industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 01:45
movie_image: 
Sikander

MUMBAI: Sikander Kher’s parents Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are both prolific actors. However, the actor can’t choose any one as his favourite since both of them have achieved a lot in the film industry. Moreover, Sikander has a sense of gratitude towards his mother Kirron for leaving her aspirations of being a movie star to raise him.

Also read - Amazing! Sikandar Kher: Channeling Loyalty On and Off-Screen

Sikander, 41, said that his mother left her acting career in her prime to devote time to his upbringing.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked to choose the better actor between his parents, Sikander said, “I can’t say that. He has done 500 films. Look at her, she gave up a full career for me.”

Elaborating on that, the actor said, “She came to become a leading lady and main paida ho gaya (and then I was born). She didn’t pursue an acting career. She spent the prime of her life in bringing me up. And then when I was old enough, she started. Look at the love she got and the great work she has done.”

Also read - Amazing! Aarya co-star Sikander Kher praises Sushmita Sen as being a very 'strong woman'; Says 'It's always nice to be around her'

Kirron Kher has been part of National Award-winning films such as Sardari Begum and Bariwali. She was also appreciated for her role in films like Devdas, Dostana and Hum Tum.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

 

Sikander Kher Kirron Kher Anupam Kher Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 01:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time
MUMBAI: When it comes to choosing professions, actress Manjari Mishra says that the support of our near and dear ones...
Anuj Kohli on being part of Do Dooni 4 Films's Dahej Daasi!
MUMBAI: Negative, toxic, and intriguing…this is how actor Anuj Kohli describes his role in the show Dahej Dassi. The...
Eklavya Sood talks about sharing the screen with Jennifer Winge in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani!
MUMBAI: Eklavya Sood, who is part of the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, is acting alongside actress Jennifer...
Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap
MUMBAI: Actor Prateek Kumar, who plays the role of Tanmay in the show Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, says that his...
Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives
MUMBAI: When it comes to their personal lives, knowing what to share, when to share and where to share are key aspects...
Sheeba Akashdeep: I try to see what’s in fashion, but I won’t kill myself over it!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sheeba Akashdeep says that while she is someone who keeps a check on what’s in...
Recent Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anup
NSD graduate Anup Soni became Akshaye Khanna's acting coach, here's how
Sanjeeda
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares BTS from Heeramandi to wish director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his special day
Kiara
Kiara Advani talks about her decision of marrying at the peak of her career
Sonam
Here's a peek into the luxurious and beautiful bungalow of Sonam Kapoor, worth ₹173 Crores
Chiyaan
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
Tiger
Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4