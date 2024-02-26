Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake

MUMBAI: Sikander Kher’s parents Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are both prolific actors. However, the actor can’t choose any one as his favourite since both of them have achieved a lot in the film industry. Moreover, Sikander has a sense of gratitude towards his mother Kirron for leaving her aspirations of being a movie star to raise him.

Sikander, 41, said that his mother left her acting career in her prime to devote time to his upbringing.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked to choose the better actor between his parents, Sikander said, “I can’t say that. He has done 500 films. Look at her, she gave up a full career for me.”

Elaborating on that, the actor said, “She came to become a leading lady and main paida ho gaya (and then I was born). She didn’t pursue an acting career. She spent the prime of her life in bringing me up. And then when I was old enough, she started. Look at the love she got and the great work she has done.”

Kirron Kher has been part of National Award-winning films such as Sardari Begum and Bariwali. She was also appreciated for her role in films like Devdas, Dostana and Hum Tum.

