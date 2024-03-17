Smriti Irani worked as a dishwasher at a fast-food chain before achieving stardom?

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani is one of the most well-liked actresses in the field of entertainment, and her great talent has allowed her to amass a sizable fan base. As she moves from being an actress to a politician, she stays in touch with her fans by posting updates about her whereabouts on social media.

Also read: Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch

The actress disclosed that she was first paid Rs 1800 per month in an interview with Curly Tales. She revealed that she needed to pay Rs 1 lakh to compete in Miss India after getting chosen. This sum was a loan from her father. Smriti disclosed that she gave back the Rs 40,000 that she received in the form of a gift from the contest. However, she needed to get a job to pay back the remaining amount.

At that point, she visited a McDonald’s, but the only position vacant was that of a cleaner. Despite this, she decided to take up the job. She said, “Side mein Hindustan ka pehla McDonald’s hai, uska interview chal raha tha. Toh mene pucha ki kuch agar chal raha hai, I can interview for. Toh unhone kaha ki ek hi position bacha hai vo entry level hai, unhone kaha bartan dhone ka kaam hai. That’s how I got my first job. (On the side, there was India's first McDonald's, and they were conducting interviews. So, I asked if anything was going on that I could interview for. They said there was only one position left, which was an entry-level job, and they mentioned it was for dishwashing. That's how I got my first job.).”

Smriti remembered that she worked there six days a week, attending auditions on her day off. She was able to land her first television part during one of these auditions. She eventually succeeded in landing the renowned role of Tulsi on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus.

The renowned daily show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which ran successfully in prime time from 2000 to 2008, made Smriti Irani well-known for her portrayal of Tulsi Mihir Virani. In the BJP-led Indian government, Smriti now holds the position of Union Minister and is in charge of the Ministry for Women and Child Development. She has gone a long way since her difficult times, candidly describing her path and emphasizing that difficulties continued even after she became well-known as one of the leading actresses, Tulsi Virani.

Also read: Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla