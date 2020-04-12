Sobhita Dhulipala: I am not anxious about the future

MUMBAI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who had three films on floor when lockdown stopped all shooting activity in the film industry, says she is trying to keep her body and mind healthy instead of feeling anxious about not being "productive" in these times of isolation.

"I was shooting three projects and the plan was to finish them, so that by the month of May I could start shooting 'Made In Heaven' season 2. But now everything is on hold. I was shooting for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual 'Major' with Mahesh Babu. In fact, Mahesh Babu is also producing the film. We were shooting our Hyderabad schedule but we had to stop due to the outbreak of COVID-19. I am part of Mani (Ratnam) sir's upcoming film and that shooting is also stopped now. I am also working on a film called 'Sitara' produced by RSVP. We shot a small schedule in Mumbai. We were supposed to do a schedule in Kerala next. That has also stopped. I had a release of a Malayalam film 'Kurup' opposite Dulqure Salman. We have to reschedule the release of the film now," Sobhita told IANS.

"So initially, I was feeling restless over what had happened so suddenly. I had planned everything, I had a flowchart and I had prepared myself as an actor. Now what should I do? Of course, we are artiste and things affect us emotionally. But now I am not fighting it anymore. I know this too shall pass. I am not anxious about the future, that is not productive," mentioned the actress.

So how is she dealing with the lockdown time? "Now I am taking care of my body and mind. I am evaluating my decisions and putting things in retrospect. I am watching web series, films and I am also reading books. I remember as a child I was such a geek, loved reading books. In the last few years, things have been different. I am finishing some books that I so wanted to read for long. And also, I started cooking again after three years. So my days are packed," Sobhita signed off.