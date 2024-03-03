Sobhita Dhulipala's perspective on life and motherhood

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shares her philosophical views on life and expresses her excitement about the prospect of motherhood in a recent interview.
movie_image: 
Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI : Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her versatile performances in films like "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the acclaimed series "Made In Heaven," is set to make her Hollywood debut with "Monkey Man." In a recent interview, she shared her unique perspective on life and her excitement about the idea of motherhood.

Dhulipala reflected on the purpose of life, stating, “I don't think life can have a purpose. There is a river, and life is that boat that passes from one shore to another. So, I feel like in life, whatever you do, do it and enjoy it, but there is a certain detachment I feel towards everything."

Despite her philosophical outlook, Dhulipala expressed her ambition and desire for motherhood, saying, “From life, what do I seek? To be honest, I think the experience I look forward to is motherhood, whenever that happens. I feel it would be amazing.”

The actress also reminisced about her time working on "The Night Manager," sharing behind-the-scenes moments and expressing gratitude for the experience. She mentioned the challenges of filming, including enduring mosquito coils, morning sun, and a strict diet, but concluded with fond memories of the project.

As Dhulipala continues to expand her horizons with diverse roles and international projects, her balanced approach to life and career sets her apart as a thoughtful and introspective artist.

