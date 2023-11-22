Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:40
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy as Dunki’s first ever poster got released.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

As you can see in the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing effortlessly while there are some waving the U.S. national and the U.K. National flag, making the audience curious about how the story is going to be.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Tell us how excited you are for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

