Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy as Dunki’s first ever poster got released.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

Now, we are here with a new song from the movie Dunki which is sung by none other than Arijit Singh. The song release was announced as DunkiDrop2 and the song is finally out.

Take a look at a glimpse that’s is posted on Instagram:

As you can see in the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing effortlessly while there are some waving the U.S. national and the U.K. National flag, making the audience curious about how the story is going to be.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

