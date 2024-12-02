Song Out! Check out this new song Sajni from laapataa Ladies featuring Arijit Singh that is sure to make you go ‘AWW!’

While the trailer garnered so much of love now we are here with another update about the movie. The makers of the movie have posted the second song from the movie which is garnering a lot of views already as it’s the week of love going on.
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking process of some memorable movies.

The director's upcoming movie Laapata Ladies has been a topic of conversation since the time of its announcement. Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF and the response was so good that the crowd gave a standing ovation to Kiran Rao.

Also read -Must read! Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao expresses disappointment with regards to movies with 'regressive messages' minting crores

Earlier we got to see the trailer of the movie and the audience got excited for the movie. The audition and screen test updates about the movie made the audience really curious about what the movie holds in store for us.

A Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions movie's trailer provides a glimpse at the hilarious comedic journey that fans may expect. 

The project is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

Enthusiastic movie lovers are surely holding their breath until the movie's release because the trailer has only increased their excitement.

While the trailer garnered so much of love now we are here with another update about the movie. The makers of the movie have posted the second song, Sajni, from the movie which is garnering a lot of views already as it's the week of love going on.

Let’s take a look at the song below:

While the music video shows the feeling of love and all the struggles that come with it but also the cute closeness that brings all the butterflies in the stomach.

While Arijit Singh’s voice supports the magic of the song, the lyrics help capture the essence of the song very well. In the video, we get to watch many parts of the lead couple being together and discovering love for the first time in each other and then we also get to see their moments of separation and panic which helps build curiosity and intensity in our hearts.

The guitar chords are perfect for the smooth flow to make you get lost in the ambiance the music creates, like a river that flows with ease. Surely the song is a gift for this Valentine’s week and will be loved by everyone.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami.

Also read - Big Announcement! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao come together again for Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions 'Laapataa Ladies'; to hit screens on 5th January 2024

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates on the world of entertainment.

Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Ira Khan Paani Foundation Lagaan Dil Chahta Hai Indian director Laapata Ladies Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies
