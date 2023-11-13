Song Out! Here is the first song out from the movie Sam Bahadur, written by Gulzar, check it out

Now while the movie is yet to release, we are now here with another update about the movie. That’s right, the makers of the movie have now released the first song from the movie and it’s out on Instagram.
MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about how hard Vicky Kaushal has worked for the role of Sam Manekshaw by showing a behind-the-scenes video.

While the poster, trailer and Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw in the movie looked promising, we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time.

Also read - Wow! Sam Bahadur trailer announcement is here, check it out

The song name is Badhte Chalo, written by the great lyricist Gulzar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Here check out the song below:

The song is really energetic and the lyrics are also amazing. The audience are really in love with the song.

Also read - Woah! Check out the first ever poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

Tell us your reviews for the song, in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

