Wow! Sam Bahadur trailer announcement is here, check it out

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both had important roles in the film.

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about Sam Bahadur’s poster release.

While the poster looked very promising and we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time, we are now here with another update about the movie.

That’s right, we are soon going to get a look at the trailer of the movie very soon. It has been announced on the Instagram account that the trailer will be released tomorrow (7th Nov, 2023).

The hype is real as the crowd cannot keep calm as they built their expectations after seeing Vicky Kaushal’s look in the poster.

Talking about the movie in a little more detail, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

