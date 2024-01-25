Song Out! New song Jeena Haraam from Crakk is out and the audience is going crazy listening to it

MUMBAI: A lot of movies have been releasing and more are in the pipeline. With the new year beginning, we are getting to see some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and every time you go for a Vidytu Jamwal movie you are sure to get amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will release on 23rd February, 2024.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer of the movie featuring Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

Looking at the trailer, the audience got excited. Later on, the makers also released a song from the movie. Now the makers released another song from the movie Jeena Haraam where we got to see the sizzling chemistry between Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jamwal.

Check out the song below:

The lyrics of the songs are really heart-touching and the music is loved by the audience.

Earlier this year we have seen Vidyut Jamwal in IB71 which was the first film produced by the actor. Other than that, the actor is loved for the Commando franchise.

