Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Wow! From Rajkumar Rao to Luv Ranjan, these celebs were seen at the lavish celebration of the couple

The couple held a lavish reception in Mumbai for their close friends and family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 17:49
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani

MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. The gorgeous actress is finally a married woman! She tied the knot with her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani and looked stunning in a light pink embroidered saree with spectacular jewelry to add to her bridal look.

The couple held a lavish reception in Mumbai for their close friends and family. Among them were actor Rajkumar Rao with wife Patralekha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Varun Sharma, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Shama Sikander, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, among many others.

Here is a glimpse of the starry invitees;

Sonnalli has been part of films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Jai MUmmy Di, among others.  

