Sonu Nigam attacked at concert by MLA's son; admitted to hospital

Sonu Nigam has been admitted to a hospital after an alleged scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and nephew who reportedly wanted to click a selfie with the Padma Shri recipient.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 01:35
movie_image: 
Sonu Nigam attacked at concert by MLA's son; admitted to hospital

MUMBAI:Sonu Nigam has been admitted to a hospital after an alleged scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and nephew who reportedly wanted to click a selfie with the Padma Shri recipient. The incident took place when Sonu was performing at a concert in Chembur, Mumbai.

If reports are to believed then Sonu is safe, but his guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan and his bodyguard have sustained some injuries. They are currently being treated at the hospital.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Ash King and Hariharan to grace the Kapil Sharma Show

 

 

According to the police sources, the politician’s son and nephew tried to “forcibly" take the selfie with Sonu, which led to the alleged scuffle between them and the singer’s bodyguards. Phaterpekar was not present at the concert and was only the organiser of Chembur festival where Sonu was invited.

This was a four-day long festival and Sonu Nigam was performing at the finale. It’s is a famous cultural festival where some of the other popular singers have performed in the past. There are also reports that someone from the organiser’s team allegedly tried to misbehave with Sonu’s manager, Saira. Sonu Nigam hasn’t filed any police complaint so far.

Last year, Sonu Nigam was honoured with the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sonu has predominantly sung in Hindi and Kannada language films. He is also a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award for the title track of the 2003 romantic film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sonu’s popular songs include Kal Ho Na Ho, Ye Dil Deewana, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Mai Agar Kahoon, Saathiya, Hans Mat Pagli, Do Pal, and Sandese Aate Hai among many others. He recently sang the title track of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18

Also read - Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy and others at Smita Thackeray's Mukkti Cultural Hub

Sonu Nigam singer Bollywood Shehzada Kal Ho Na Ho Shah Rukh Khan chembur festival TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 01:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sonu Nigam attacked at concert by MLA's son; admitted to hospital
MUMBAI:Sonu Nigam has been admitted to a hospital after an alleged scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards...
Hot! Radhika Seth looks ravishing in white, take a look
MUMBAI:Radhika Seth is a YouTuber and a social media influencer. She made her acting debuted with Call My Agent:...
Stunning! Mira Rajput looks absolutely gorgeous in ethnic, take a look
MUMBAI:Mira Rajput is the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Rajput came into the limelight when she tied the knot...
Bhumi Pednekar sets sister goals with sibling Samiksha Pednekar, take a look at these pictures
MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is an actress who appears in Hindi films. After working as an assistant casting director at Yash...
These are the actresses who almost played the role of Rajjo in the Star Plus show ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Rajjo is immensely loved by the audience. It is produced by Bits and Bots media. The audience seems...
Recent Stories
Sonu Nigam attacked at concert by MLA's son; admitted to hospital
Sonu Nigam attacked at concert by MLA's son; admitted to hospital

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight
Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending enter
Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Yuvvraaj actress Aushima Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Yuvvraaj fame actress Aushima Sawhney raised the temperature with her hot looks
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in the box office disasters
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi