South actress Seerat Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note for her mother

MUMBAI: Every year, the second Sunday is celebrated as Mother's Day. It is a day to celebrate, honour and cherish the beautiful relationship of a mother and a child. This is a day of celebration for everyone, even our very own south actress Seerat Kapoor.



Seerat is well known established south actress, and on the occasion of mother's day the actress wrote a heartfelt note to her mother, "Seerat said, "The greatest gift you gave me was when you chose me as your child, mother. Amidst many others, you also taught me to believe that; In life nothing is eternal. Thank god for growing up that I realised, you were only half right! In life nothing is eternal except, the undying spirit of love within you! Happy Mother’s Day! "



On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will be soon seen in a Telugu movie "Krishna and his Leela" along with Siddu Jonnalagadda. The actress has also worked in "Run Raja Run" in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career in Tollywood with some blockbuster hits like Tigers (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018).