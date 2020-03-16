Splendid! A sneak peek into Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious Hyderabad abode with outstanding interiors

Vijay Deverakonda marks his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda marks his Bollywood debut with the sports actioner Liger that was released across India on Thursday, August 25. As Vijay's first pan-India project has opened to theaters, let's have a look inside his luxurious home in Hyderabad which is reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda can be seen here with his parents, actor-brother Anand Deverakonda, and their pet dog named Storm at the massive entrance to his home.

Also Read: Lesser-Known Facts! Not Vijay Deverakonda, THIS popular south star was the first choice for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, looks hot and handsome in this grey suit in this photo showcasing stylish interiors.

Vijay Deverakonda, who amazed everyone with his incredible performance as Arjun Reddy, has beautiful, wide, and spacious living rooms in his Hyderabad home.

Vijay is seen here posing in front of a mirror in his all-white bedroom and in another bedroom, he is seen with his brother Anand who also acts in Telugu films.

Vijay Deverakonda is seen with his pet dog Storm at the huge open terrace, an ideal setting for intimate and private get-togethers with family and friends.

Also Read: Revealed! THIS is the reason why Vijay Deverakonda put his legs on a table during Liger promotions while interacting with media

Vijay and his entire family, dressed in traditional clothes, are seen here enjoying their special moments in the sprawling garden outside the lavish home.

Vijay, who will be seen next in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in December, also has a picture-perfect bar inside his palatial home in Hyderabad.

Credit: DNA
    
 

