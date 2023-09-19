Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names

MUMBAI: A director is the creative force behind a movie, making all the choices that affect it. In fact, a director has the power to tell the audience what to see and how they should feel. Now, the fact that this isn't always the case doesn't exactly come as a surprise. Sometimes the director's estimates are flawed, which causes the movie to be unpopular with the public.

However, there are few directors who can read the audience's pulse like the back of their hand and are certain to produce something that will amuse them. And every time they prepare to make a movie, it will undoubtedly be a hit.

Also read:Whoa! Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took a loan of Rs 400 crores at an exorbitant rate of interest for the film

For instance, Vetrimaaran and Atlee have been active in the Tamil film industry for more than ten years. Additionally, each and every movie they've produced has developed a dedicated fan base and has been a critical and commercial success. In the case of the latter, it would be Theri, Mersal, or even Raja Rani, whereas it would be Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Asuran, or Viduthalai in the former.

In reality, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi star in Atlee's first Hindi picture Jawan, which is now performing incredibly well in theatres. Atlee is on his way to capturing Bollywood as well.

Other filmmakers with a track record of consistently producing hits include Thiagarajan Kumararaja and Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is credited with developing the LCU.

As the Malayalam cinema industry is taken into account, filmmakers like Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, Anjali Menon, and Geetu Mohandas have created movies that were revolutionary in terms of both the film's subject matter and how the public reacted to it.

The Kannada cinema industry has also seen certain directors produce back-to-back hits, such as Prashanth Neel, who is recognized for having directed the KGF films, and Raj B. Shetty of the Garuda Gamana, Vrishabha Vahana, and Kantara fame.

SS Rajamouli, a director in the Telugu industry for close to 22 years, is arguably one of the most successful filmmakers of our time. He has never once produced a film that went poorly at the box office.

Also read:Whoa! Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took a loan of Rs 400 crores at an exorbitant rate of interest for the film

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla