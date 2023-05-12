Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, check out the pictures inside

MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has been slowly making a mark in the industry with her movies. But, apart from her films, the actress has always made it to the headlines because of her rumored relationships. There were times when she was paired with Ishaan Khatter, Orry and Shikhar Pahariya.

The actress has been making headlines recently, mostly due to her personal life. For those who don't know, the diva is rumoured to be seeing Shikhar Pahariya, a long-time friend.

Also read - Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya” 

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde and his father Sanjay Pahariya is a businessman.

There are times when Janhvi Kapoor becomes a victim of troll as she gets papped with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. There are times when they are spotted together having a great time and visiting temples.

This time, once again, the actress and her rumoured boyfriend were spotted in Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain. The fans of the actress are surely happy seeing this side of the actress.

Now we are here with the pictures of Janhvi Kapoor along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahadiya. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the rumoured couple looks really cute while they perform rituals in the temple.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the upcoming movies ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Devara – I’

Also read - Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who wins this bikini battle? 

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Janhvi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya rumoured couples Bollywood couples Bollywood movies Movie News Bade Miyan Chote Miyan devara 1
