Spotted! Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput attend Ishaan Khattar's birthday bash

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

The actor, who made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, created a niche for himself in this industry. From being a newcomer to now being one of the most bankable and sought-after actors, Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career.

Also read - Fascinating! Kubbra Sait all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Deva’

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain together.

Shahid Kapoor often posts the most adorable pictures with his wifey Mira Rajput and he is undoubtedly a family man through and through! From their fun social media banter to their romantic selfies, we are absolutely in awe of Shahid and Mira.

Today evening, Shahid was spotted with wife Mira, attending his brother Ishaan Khattar's birthday party. The Dhadak actor's turns 28 this year.

Also read - Fascinating! Kubbra Sait all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Deva’

The couple looks adorable and stylish as ever as they step out of their car to head inside the party. Take a look -

Netizens shower lots of praises as they love their companionship.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.