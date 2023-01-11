Spotted! Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput attend Ishaan Khattar's birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain together. Shahid Kapoor often posts the most adorable pictures with his wifey Mira Rajput and he is undoubtedly a family man through and through!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 23:25
movie_image: 
Shahid

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. 

The actor, who made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, created a niche for himself in this industry. From being a newcomer to now being one of the most bankable and sought-after actors, Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career. 

Also read - Fascinating! Kubbra Sait all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Deva’

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain together.

Shahid Kapoor often posts the most adorable pictures with his wifey Mira Rajput and he is undoubtedly a family man through and through! From their fun social media banter to their romantic selfies, we are absolutely in awe of Shahid and Mira.

Today evening, Shahid was spotted with wife Mira, attending his brother Ishaan Khattar's birthday party. The Dhadak actor's turns 28 this year.

Also read - Fascinating! Kubbra Sait all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Deva’

The couple looks adorable and stylish as ever as they step out of their car to head inside the party. Take a look -

Netizens shower lots of praises as they love their companionship.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput Misha Zain Ishaan Khattar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 23:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spotted! Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput attend Ishaan Khattar's birthday bash
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor...
Wow! Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming speech for mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday is surely melting hearts, take a look
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, at an event in Mumbai...
What! Friends' theme song 'I'll Be There For You' rises upto 1.3M streams post Chandler aka Matthew Perry’s demise
MUMBAI: Who thought the man behind our laughter would make us weep one day? We’re talking about Matthew Perry’s death,...
What! Here's how Rhea Chakraborty reacted when tagged as 'drug peddler' and 'witch' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty has gone through a lot in the past three years and she has only come out stronger than before...
Wow! Here's a list of the most expensive possessions of birthday girl Aishwarya Rai
MUMBAI: It was in 1997 when the world first saw the charm and grace of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films as she debuted...
Must read! Esha Deol reacts when her meeting with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is tagged as 'reunion', here's what she says
MUMBAI: Esha Deol is loving the successful streak that the Deols have been enjoying in 2023 with Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur...
Recent Stories
Shahid
Spotted! Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput attend Ishaan Khattar's birthday bash
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaradhya
Wow! Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming speech for mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday is surely melting hearts, take a look
Rhea
What! Here's how Rhea Chakraborty reacted when tagged as 'drug peddler' and 'witch' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Aishwarya
Wow! Here's a list of the most expensive possessions of birthday girl Aishwarya Rai
Esha
Must read! Esha Deol reacts when her meeting with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is tagged as 'reunion', here's what she says
Aishwarya
Wow! Here are times birthday girl Aishwarya Rai educated the West about India
Aishwarya
Wow! Here's a throwback video to Aishwarya Rai's perfect answer in the final round of Miss World pageant